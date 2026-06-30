From its iconic debut with Lagaan to delivering landmark cinematic experiences, Aamir Khan Productions has built a legacy of storytelling that has consistently redefined excellence in Indian cinema.

Aamir Khan Productions, which made its debut 25 years ago with Lagaan, has built one of the strongest legacies in Indian cinema by backing meaningful stories and unforgettable films that have stood the test of time. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan recently completed 25 years since its release. More than just a blockbuster, the film became a cultural landmark with its powerful storytelling, exceptional performances, and inspiring spirit of unity and patriotism.

As celebrations around the film's enduring legacy continue, Aamir Khan Productions has received a prestigious tribute. India Post has honoured Lagaan by releasing a special commemorative cover with a special cancellation to mark the film's 25th anniversary, celebrating its timeless impact and recognizing its enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

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Lagaan remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated classics. It was screened at numerous international film festivals, received widespread critical acclaim, and became the third, and, as of 2025, the most recent, Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The film also enjoyed remarkable success in India, winning eight awards at the 49th National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, cementing its place as a landmark achievement in Indian cinema.