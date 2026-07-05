Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt on Sunday got married in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Mumbai home in the presence of close friends and family. While the celebration was kept private, videos and photos from the ceremony have begun gradually circulating on social media, giving fans a glimpses of Aamir's big day.

Aamir Khan kisses Gauri Spratt's hand

One of the most talked about moment from the wedding was when the couple exchanged vows before family and close friends. In a video shared by Lekha Washington, actor Imran Khan's partner, Gauri can be heard saying, "I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan, my protector, my shelter, as my lawful husband."

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As she completed the vows, Aamir gently held her hand and kissed it, leading to emotional reactions from those present.

Aamir-Gauri's dance video goes viral

In another viral clip from the celebrations shared by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, the newlyweds can be seen dancing after exchanging vows. During their first dance as husband and wife, Aamir can be seen warmly hugging Gauri as the attendees cheer for the couple.

Also Read: Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence

Congratulating the couple, Irfan wrote, "Dear Aamir Bhai & Gauri, heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both. Congratulations once again!"

Aamir Khan kisses Gauri Spratt's hand Photograph: (Instagram)

What the couple wore

The actor opted for a white traditional ensemble with a bronze brooch for the event, while Gauri opted for a beige outfit with detailed embroidery and completed her look with a tidy braided hairstyle.