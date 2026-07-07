/'I gave it my all. I did my best': Cristiano Ronaldo opens up after Portugal's exit against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup appearance ended in heartbreak as Portugal were eliminated by Spain, but the legendary forward has refused to make an immediate decision about his international future. Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Round of 16 after substitute Mikel Merino scored a dramatic late winner for Spain on Monday.

Despite the disappointment, Ronaldo believes Spain benefited from "a bit of luck" and felt the tightly contested match could have gone either way. Speaking after the game, the 41-year-old admitted the defeat was difficult to accept but said he was proud of his efforts. "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this," he said. “I gave it my all. I did my best and I'm leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions.” Ronaldo stopped short of confirming whether his Portugal career had come to an end, insisting that such a decision should not be made in the emotion of the moment. "I don't make decisions in the heat of the moment," he said.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed a historic international career, helping Portugal win the 2016 European Championship along with UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. Reflecting on his achievements with the national team, Ronaldo highlighted the importance of Portugal's major trophies during his era. "I've won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn't won a single title," he said. "The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup."

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Ronaldo all praise for Roberto Martinez

Portugal's World Cup exit also marked the end of Roberto Martinez's tenure as head coach. Ronaldo praised the Spanish manager, describing him as both an excellent coach and a great person. "I loved working with him," he said. "A great manager, a great human being, and what he's done for Portugal is to be commended. I want to thank him and wish him every happiness..."

Although Portugal's tournament ended prematurely, Ronaldo insisted the team could leave with pride after their performances.

"It’s always sad to be knocked out of a major tournament. It’s a World Cup. The team was really coming into its own. We played well, in my view. It could have gone either way, but that’s football. We have to pick ourselves up and carry on."