Kareena Kapoor turns cheerleader for Karishma as 'Brown' makes it to Berlinale Series Market Selects

Three years after Karisma Kapoor made her OTT debut with 'Mentalhood', the diva is grabbing headlines for neo-noir crime drama 'Brown – The First Case', which is based on a book titled 'City Of Death' penned by Abheek Barua. The film has been selected for this year's notable Berlinale Series Market Selects, along with 15 other titles. And, the actress is elated to share the news with the world.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Karisma wrote, "Brown goes to Berlin! Thrilled to know that Brown has been chosen as one of the 16 titles across five continents to screen at the Berlinale Series Market! Congratulations Team #BROWN."

Reacting to Karishma's post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Killlllinggggg ittt lolo (heart emojis) wohoooooooooooo once the best always the best. (sic)"

Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also sent their love.

Another Karishma's post on social media read, "#Brown, our upcoming neo-noir thriller becomes the only Indian web series at this year's 'Berlinale Series Market'! We couldn't be happier!" Take a look!

'Brown', created by Zee Studios, stars Helen, KK Raina, Jishu Sen, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan alongside Karisma.

Helmed by ‘Delhi Belly’ fame Abhinay Deo, the series is about Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures "the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that’s their life". It also encapsulates themes of irrelevance, addiction, depression, corruption and false appearances.

