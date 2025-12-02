Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: Filmmaker's ex-wife's old Valentine's Day post goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have become a hot topic of conversation on the internet since their intimate wedding at Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre on December 1. While a lot of fans are happy for the duo and admiring their memorable union, a third name has taken over social media: Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De.

Fans speculate about Prabhu's engagement

Within no time after the photos of their wedding surfaced, fans noticed a connection between the actress's earlier (February and May) Instagram posts and the wedding images. In both of them, she can be seen wearing the same massive ring that the filmmaker placed on her finger at the temple during the rituals. This has sparked speculations about the pair being secretly engaged months ago.

Earlier in February, when Prabhu posted a photo in which the ring was clearly visible, fans had assumed she was engaged. "Am I the only one who feels she’s engaged?" "Same here, I’m also feeling that," the comments under the photo read.

Shhyamali De's 2023 Valentine's Day post

Soon after the wedding, netizens started digging into the filmmaker's ex-wife's Instagram profile, and what shocked them was Shhyamali De's old Valentine's Day post with Nidimoru. De is also a part of the film industry and has worked as an assistant director for Rang De Basanti and Omkara. She handled creative supervision for Happy Ending (2014), too, which Raj and DK directed.

As per reports, they tied the knot in 2015 and parted ways in 2022. But her 2023 Valentine’s Day post, addressed to "R," has now gone viral. Sharing a photo with the filmmaker, she wrote, "There is a hand I love to hold, a face I love to see, there is a voice I love to hear that means the world to me... When I count my blessings, I always think of you. Happy Valentine’s Day R!"

Adding fuel to the rumours, a day before Raj and Samantha's wedding, De posted a cryptic Instagram Story that said, "Desperate people do desperate things." It was the timing in both posts of Nidimoru's former wife that triggered assumptions online.

When did the dating rumours start?

The dating rumours began when Prabhu and Nidimoru were spotted together at the World Pickleball League supporting the Chennai Super Champs in February. Later photos of their holidays and outings also went viral, fueling the speculation that the duo are in a relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya (2017–2021), and Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De reportedly divorced in 2022 after seven years of marriage.