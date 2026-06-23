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  • /'My Wife's An Alpha': Ranbir Kapoor wins internet with sweet gesture for Alia Bhatt | Watch

'My Wife's An Alpha': Ranbir Kapoor wins internet with sweet gesture for Alia Bhatt | Watch

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 08:35 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:37 IST
'My Wife's An Alpha': Ranbir Kapoor wins internet with sweet gesture for Alia Bhatt | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor promotes Alpha Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Ranbir Kapoor has recently shown his support for Alia Bhatt's upcoming action-thriller Alpha with a simple yet sweet gesture. The actor was spotted wearing a slogan on his T-shirt that went viral on social media. 

Ranbir Kapoor is currently trending on social media due to his sweet gesture for his wife, Alia Bhatt. During a recent outing in Mumbai, the Ramayana actor caught the attention of fans and paparazzi with a fashion statement that appeared to be a tribute to the actress's upcoming film Alpha.

Ranbir shows support for Alia

On Monday, the actor was spotted arriving at a city venue dressed in an all-black outfit. He paired a black T-shirt with matching track pants, a cap, sunglasses and white sneakers. While his look was casual and understated, it was the message, "My Wife's An Alpha," on his T-shirt that grabbed attention.

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As visuals from the outing surfaced online, social media users couldn't stop adoring the couple's bond. Though the actor briefly acknowledged the photographers waiting outside, the slogan on his T-shirt received a lot of praise.

Internet reactions

Praising the supportive gesture shown by Ranbir for his wife, one user wrote, "Alia's biggest Cheerleader." Another commented, "I love the way these two support each other. They did the same for each other during Gangubai and Animal too." "His wife is Alpha and he's making sure the whole world knows it," said the third fan. "It's a flex indeed," read one comment. "Supportive Hubby," wrote another.

About Alpha

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, this is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, after films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Sharvari, R. Madhavan and Anil Kapoor are also playing a key role in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan.

The story revolves around Sita, a highly trained assassin tasked with bringing down her mentor's rogue soldier programme.

Alpha is set to hit theatres on July 3, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

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Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The cast also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey. The film is expected to arrive on November 6.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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