/Alpha trailer out! Alia Bhatt and Sharvari exude girl power as they take on the mighty villain Bobby Deol

It’s finally here! The much-awaited trailer of Alpha, which is the origin story of YRF’s first female spy, was unveiled on Wednesday, days after the first teaser was dropped. The film, which is part of YRF’s spyverse, features Alia Bhatt in the lead character and also Sharvari as a lethal spy. The stage is set for a fun origin story of two deadly girls in what the makers tout to be a popcorn action entertainer!

Alpha trailer out

The trailer also unveils more of the character of Bobby Deol, a ruthless mentor to Alia Bhatt. Alia plays an assassin raised and built to kill, who goes toe to toe with her mentor turned foe. It also reveals Anil Kapoor, who is teased to be connected to the Alpha program.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The trailer opens with Alpha (Alia) narrating the story of a villain who rules by deception. The villain is revealed to Deol. The trailer then shows Alia and Sharvar’s brief face-off before they join hands to take on the villain.

Packed with high-octane action, slick visuals with a promise of a super fun, thrilling ride, Alpha positions itself as a true-blue entertainer that celebrates the fearless Alpha attitude of two girls - Alia and Sharvari.

Sharvari’s character arc is purposely kept under wraps in the trailer as she plays a very important role in the film, but the trailer signifies her teaming up with Alia in a bid to stop Bobby Deol at any cost.

The trailer ends with a hint of a well-known spy from the YRF spy verse joining hands with Alia and Sharvari’s character to fight the evil.

Elevating the stylised, cool visuals of Alpha is the pulsating background score. Global Top DJ HUGEL's worldwide chartbuster track Jamaican Bam Bam has been incorporated in the trailer to bring in a relentless burst of energy to the trailer, symbolic of the adrenaline rush that Alpha seeks to generate when people see the film in theatres.

Catch the Alpha Official Trailer here:

About Alpha

Alpha is the first female spy film in the YRF spy verse, which includes films like War, Pathaan, and the Tiger series. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is set to release worldwide, exclusively in cinemas, on July 3, 2026.