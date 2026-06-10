/Is Alpha inspired by La Femme Nikita? Internet spots similarities in Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's spy thriller

On Wednesday, makers unveiled the first teaser of the much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha, giving fans a glimpse of a new chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. But the teaser has sparked mixed reactions online and the discussions have shifted from the film's action scenes to allegations of plagiarism.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The recently released teaser showcases the origin story of a young operative who is trained for high-risk missions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What's the controversy?

One sequence, in particular, has grabbed the attention that shows Alia’s character Sia celebrating her 18th birthday at a restaurant with her dad, played by Bobby Deol. But things take a turn when it is revealed that she is associated with a secret organisation, and Bobby presents her with her first assignment.

Although caught off guard by the revelation, the young trainee eventually succeeds in completing the task.

The sequence quickly led to comparisons with the 1990 French action thriller La Femme Nikita, directed by Luc Besson. The film presents Tcheky Karyo's character Bob taking Anne Parillaud's Nikita to an elegant restaurant before revealing that she must execute a mission on the spot.

Many netizens claimed that the setup, character dynamics and overall progression of the scene have noticeable resemblance to what is shown in Alpha.

Internet reactions

Sharing clips from the French film, one user said, "The opening scene is copied 90% from the scene in Luc Besson's action classic LA FEMME...The Plot is also similar... #Alpha."

While another added, "La Femme Nikita. I watched that movie. The opening scene as well as the underlying plot is based off the Classic French film by the looks of it."

Additionally, some also pointed out that a dialogue delivered by Bobby Deol's character involving a wolf-and-sheep analogy is similar to the 2014 war drama American Sniper, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper.

"Alpha didn't copy #AmericanSniper; it just got a little too inspired by it. Maybe YRF should hunt for fresh talent instead of familiar dialogue. And despite Bobby Deol's cover fire, the girl playing young #Aliabatt looks more convincing than the star herself #YRFSpyUniverse," one user commented.

Social media users were also unhappy with Sharvari's absence from the teaser despite being announced as one of the film's lead actors. One user wrote, "YRF released a 115 second teaser for Alpha and didn’t feature Sharvari for even a single second."

"Well i expected them to sideline Sharvari but I didn’t think they would completely exclude her from the teaser. She’s the main lead too. Poor girl.This is exactly why Churalia receives criticism. And regarding the teaser, her stunts, and expressions. I’d rather not comment," wrote another.

About La Femme Nikita

The 1990 film revolves around a troubled young woman who is secretly recruited by a government agency after a violent crime. Then she goes through an intense training and becomes a professional assassin.

La Femme Nikita went on to achieve cult status.

About Alpha

Helmed by Rawail, this is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, after films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. R. Madhavan and Anil Kapoor are also playing key roles in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan.