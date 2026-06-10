/Alpha teaser out: Bobby Deol trains Alia Bhatt for her first deadly mission in YRF Spy Universe | Watch

Finally, the teaser of the much-awaited Alpha is out! On Wednesday, the makers of the spy thriller shared the first glimpse of the film, introducing viewers to a new chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Alpha is set to showcase the origin story of a young operative who is trained for high-risk missions.

Alpha teaser

The teaser starts with Alia’s character Sia celebrating her 18th birthday at a restaurant with her dad, played by Bobby Deol. But things take a turn when he gives her a mysterious gift that contains a coded message.

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Bobby's character reveals, "You are going on your first mission on your 18th birthday. What could be more special than this?"

Soon, the atmosphere shifts to the darker side, which gives glimpses of Sia's upbringing and rigorous training. The teaser reveals that she has been trained for years since childhood, and is a part of a classified programme.

The clip also features Alia in action-packed sequences, indulging in hand-to-hand combat, covert operations and braving intense situations.

Another major highlight was the mysterious Alpha insignia associated with the secret organisation, and Sia's life was devoted to preparing for a future inside this highly classified network.

For now, Sharvari's look is still under wraps.

Internet reactions

As soon as the teaser surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. "Come back ho to lord boby jaisa," one user said. "This is a banger honestly," another added. "Something promising," read another comment. One user said, "Too Good." "Action scenes are quite good," wrote another. "Are we even ready for this?," commented another.

About Alpha

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, this is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, after films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Sharvari, R. Madhavan and Anil Kapoor are also playing a key role in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan.