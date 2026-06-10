/Alpha: Alia Bhatt's deadly avatar unveiled- Meet the star cast of the spy thriller

One of the most anticipated spy thrillers, Alpha, is set to bring YRF's first female spy to theatres on July 3. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first teaser, showcasing Alia Bhatt in her deadly avatar. Here's a look at the other star cast.
The makers of Alpha, the upcoming action thriller, unveiled the teaser on June 10. Sparking excitement among fans, the first glimpse showed Bobby Deol raising a girl, played by Alia Bhatt, and sending her on her first dangerous mission on her 18th birthday. Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 3, meet the rest of the star cast of Alpha.
In the YRF Spy Universe, Alia Bhatt stars as the main protagonist, Sita. She will be seen as a highly trained, deadly assassin who has been groomed since childhood for a secret program called Alpha, which is designed to create India’s next generation of elite soldiers.
The Animal star will be seen in the role of a mentor and a father to Alia Bhatt's character. From the first glimpse, the actor’s portrayal depicts him as a ruthless mastermind who trains Sita (Alia Bhatt) from childhood to become a deadly, lone-wolf assassin.
The Munjya actress plays a pivotal co-lead opposite Alia Bhatt. The film follows two women in central roles as highly trained assassins who team up to fight a ruthless nemesis.
One of the most celebrated Bollywood actors, Anil Kapoor, is all set to feature in the spy thriller. Receiving much acclaim for his past portrayals, Kapoor is bringing his energetic and unmatchable aura to the spy thriller alongside a star-studded cast.