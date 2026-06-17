/Alpha trailer: Hrithik Roshan returns to the YRF Spy Universe, breaks the internet with his 5-second cameo

On June 17, Shiv Rawail and team unveiled the gripping trailer of his upcoming spy thriller, Alpha, giving a cinematic montage of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as fierce agents combating the mighty villain, Bobby Deol. While the trailer is packed with high-octane action, emotional stakes and the promise of female-led espionage, it also teases a special appearance of Hrithik Roshan. The news has already sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see Agent Kabir in the YRF Spy Universe once again.

Did you spot Hrithik Roshan in Alpha trailer?

The trailer of the upcoming thriller Alpha has finally been released. Besides showcasing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in their fierce action-packed avatars as highly trained agents, the 2-minute-34-second clip also features a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan towards the end.

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While his face is covered by a hood, a dramatic, hyper-focused close-up of his emerald-green eyes reveals his identity to the viewers.

Reportedly, Roshan will be seen in the role of a mentor or a senior guiding the lead characters, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who come seeking his assistance in taking down Bobby Deol's character. Despite Roshan's limited appearance, the 5-second clip has made a significant impact on the film's plot.

About Alpha

Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 3. The 2026 film Alpha is an upcoming Hindi espionage action thriller and the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the main lead roles, it is the franchise's first female-led project.