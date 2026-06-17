/Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Sharvari's missing appearance in Alpha teaser | See pics

Since the release of the teaser for Alpha, the conversation around Sharvari's absence from the clip has taken over social media. But now, Alia Bhatt has responded to the ongoing speculation about her co-star with a playful dig.

The first glimpse of the upcoming Yash Raj Films spy thriller was unveiled earlier this month, introducing the viewers to Alia and Bobby Deol's characters. However, many noticed Sharvari, who is one of the film's leading actors, was nowhere to be seen.

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Within no time, the internet was filled with questions and theories about the missing character, until Alia responded to the buzz with her social media post.

Alia Bhatt reacts to rumours

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photographs featuring herself and Sharvari. The duo was seen wearing matching white Alpha T-shirts and sunglasses while posing together.

Alongside the photos, Alia wrote, "Where is Sharvari?"

The post soon drew a lot of attention, and fans flooded social media with reactions. Responding in the comment section, Sharvari wrote, "Preeessseeeenttt miss!!!"

Why did the teaser face backlash?

Viewers began questioning the teaser shortly after it released on June 10. While the video highlighted Alia's character with several high-octane moments, it not feature either Sharvari, leading to widespread discussion online, with some viewers wondering whether Sharvari's role had been intentionally kept hidden.

About Alpha

The makers on Wednesday finally unveiled the trailer of Alpha, which also introduced Sharvari's character. The video reveals that she teams up with Alia in a bid to stop Bobby Deol at any cost.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, this is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, after films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. R. Madhavan and Anil Kapoor are also playing key roles in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan.