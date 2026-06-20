/Alpha: Alia Bhatt calls Bobby Deol a ‘gentle giant’; shares her experience of working with him

Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol are set to face off in the much-awaited action thriller Alpha, releasing in cinemas on July 3. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film features Bhatt in a fierce role opposite Deol, who plays a father figure and powerful mentor-turned-villain. Ever since the trailer was released, not only has the audience been praising Deol's intense avatar, but Alia, too, couldn't stop herself from lauding her co-star.

Alia Bhatt on Bobby Deol's performance

Alia Bhatt is loving the Bobby Deol era in Bollywood as the actor wins incredible love, film after film, after his long hiatus from the movies! Bobby became the talk of the nation with his incredible villainous turn in Animal, and he is winning the internet again with his brutal anti-hero performance in the fun, popcorn entertainer Alpha, in which Alia goes toe-to-toe against him to save the day.

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Alia gushes, saying, “I call Bobby Deol a gentle giant because he is so overpowering on screen as a persona, but has the most gentle soul. When we were doing our scenes together, I realised that he could do something that’s so unassumingly brilliant that even he was oblivious to his craft. That’s how good he is! It didn’t feel like he was ever trying to act. He is a natural.”

She adds, 'The director will come and say, "Bobby, sir, what a shot! And he would say, 'I have no idea what I did,' and then Shiv would go, 'No, sir, it was outstanding!' And Bobby sir ka reaction will be ‘Haan achha? I don’t know what I did. Ok then. Do u need to give another take?’ He used to say this because he didn't know how to do the same thing again. It's that brilliant. He is so in the moment.”

‘Had the best time working with him’

Alia had a brilliant, creatively enriching experience working with Bobby, who plays her mentor in the film. In this cool, thrilling film, Alia has to take on her mentor, which adds more excitement and thrill to Alpha as a film.

Alia adds, “I had the best time working with him because he is like a little student in this school of cinema even today after so many years, and I’m just like him – a student who is just happy and grateful to be on sets, shooting. And aren’t we all enjoying this new Bobby Deol! He is performing performance. I hear he is fabulous in Bandar, and I have to see it soon. He was outstanding in Animal. He was so good in Bads! And I think he has done something very special in Alpha.”

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release only in cinemas worldwide from July 3rd. The upcoming espionage action thriller is the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor are also in the lead roles.