/FIFA WC 2026, Argentina vs Cabo Verde R32: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina will look to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 when they take on Cabo Verde on Saturday (IST) in Miami Gardens, Florida. Messi has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, scoring six goals to equal France star Kylian Mbappe's tally. The Argentine captain also became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 19 career goals.

Messi has played one fewer match than Mbappe, giving him another chance to add to his goal tally and improve his chances of winning the Golden Boot.

On paper, Argentina will be strong favourites and are expected to win the match comfortably, however, Cabo Verde remain confident.

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“I believe we can do a great thing here," Cabo Verde backup defender Stopira said through a translator on Thursday. “And this is no exception. This match is no exception."

If Cape Verde defeats Argentina, it would be one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. The team has already shown that it can challenge and shock opponents who underestimate it.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Argentina and Cabo Verde approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Saturday (Jul 4), 3:30 AM (IST)

Saturday (Jul 4), 3:30 AM (IST) Venue: Miami Stadium

Miami Stadium Referee: TBC

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?