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FIFA 2026 | Switzerland latest to enter Round of 16 with 2-0 win against Algeria

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:57 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:57 IST
FIFA 2026 | Switzerland latest to enter Round of 16 with 2-0 win against Algeria

Switzerland latest to enter Round of 16 with 2-0 win against Algeria Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

FIFA 2026 | For Switzerland, Breel Embolo scored early in the 10th minute while Dan Ndoye doubled the lead just after half-time in 46the minute to seal the game for them.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 is coming to a close and Switzerland has become the latest team to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals or Round of 16. The Swiss beat Alegria 2-0 on Thursday (Jul 2) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada to advance to the next round. For Switzerland, Breel Embolo scored early in the 10th minute while Dan Ndoye doubled the lead just after half-time in 46the minute to seal the game for them. Algeria had better possession percentage, more passes, and superior accuracy but could not take advantage of the situation and eventually crashed out of the tournament.

More to follow…

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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