/FIFA 2026 | Switzerland latest to enter Round of 16 with 2-0 win against Algeria

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 is coming to a close and Switzerland has become the latest team to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals or Round of 16. The Swiss beat Alegria 2-0 on Thursday (Jul 2) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada to advance to the next round. For Switzerland, Breel Embolo scored early in the 10th minute while Dan Ndoye doubled the lead just after half-time in 46the minute to seal the game for them. Algeria had better possession percentage, more passes, and superior accuracy but could not take advantage of the situation and eventually crashed out of the tournament.