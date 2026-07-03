/FIFA 2026 | Why can't the USA appeal against Balogun's red card and what rules say about it?

Folarin Balogun's FIFA World Cup 2026 got complicated in the 64th minute of the USA's round-of-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday (Jul 1). The 24-year-old, who had already given the USA the lead and was their top scorer in the tournament with three goals, was shown a straight red card by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus after a VAR review flagged his challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic, whose ankle and Achilles were caught by Balogun's studs. A red card is football's most severe on-field punishment which means immediate expulsion from the match, and under FIFA's rules, it also triggers an automatic one-match ban for the next fixture.

Can the USA appeal against the red card for Balogun?

There is no way for the USA to appeal against Balogun red card punishment. FIFA has confirmed to ESPN and ABC News that the red card itself cannot be contested at this World Cup, because officials treat the VAR review as the first and only stage of appeal, with the incident checked in real time by the match officials before the card is shown.

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Once that happens, the punishment is locked in. FIFA's disciplinary code, specifically Article 66.4, states that "a player sent off with a red card is automatically suspended for the team's next match." That much is non-negotiable. However, Rule 10.5 leaves room for FIFA's disciplinary panel to extend the ban further if they judge the offence serious enough, and that possibility hasn't been ruled out for Balogun.

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There's precedent as well when Qatar's Assim Madibo had his one-match ban stretched to five games after a challenge that left Canada's Ismael Kone with a broken leg. U.S. Soccer has said it will challenge any suspension longer than a single game, but sources say no call has been made yet on whether Balogun's case will even be reviewed for an extension.

What it means for Balogun and the USA?

For now, Balogun definitely sits out the round-of-16 clash against Belgium in Seattle on Monday (Jul 6), leaving the USA without its most potent attacking threat at a crucial stage. Coach Mauricio Pochettino has publicly slammed the decision, calling it never a red card. Whether Balogun's World Cup ends there or gets worse, depends entirely on FIFA's next move.

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