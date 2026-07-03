/FIFA 2026 | 'Huge advantage for Mexico': England coach Tuchel not happy with Mexico City's high altitude for Round of 16 clash

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has flagged the high altitude of Mexico City as a major concern ahead of Sunday's (Jul 5) FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Mexico. The Azteca Stadium sits close to 2,240 metres above sea level, and Tuchel accepts his players will be stepping into unfamiliar territory unlike Mexico, who have already played three of their four World Cup matches there. The German manager admitted his side "cannot physically adapt" to the thin air in the time available, calling it a "huge" disadvantage for England going into the last-16 tie. With barely a few days between matches, adjusting to reduced oxygen levels remains the biggest worry for the Three Lions camp before they land in the capital.

What is the solution to high altitude problem?

The Football Association (FA) explored ways to help England cope, consulting other sports federations, including the British Olympic team, as part of its research. One option was to arrive in Mexico City 10 days early to acclimatise; another was to fly in as close to kickoff as possible, a tactic used by teams who cannot get long-term exposure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

FIFA rules, however, state that from the Round of 16 onwards, teams must train at "venue-specific sites" close to the match stadium the day before the game, ruling out the FA's late-arrival plan. As a result, England will fly out from their Kansas City base on Friday (Jul 4) afternoon.

Tuchel explained the bind: "The recommendation is you either go 10 days before – which is too long for us – or last minute, which is not allowed [by FIFA]." He added, "We have spoken to teams who do it and they say they travel very, very late on matchday if they cannot have time to adapt. [We must] find a mixture in between. It will stay as a disadvantage." Asked directly if the setup was unfair, Tuchel didn't hold back: "Yes, it's a huge advantage [for Mexico]," he said.

What it means for England and how should they prepare?