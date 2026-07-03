/'No President in History...': Hunter Biden nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ending the same war '38 times'

Hunter Biden has taken a major swipe at Donald Trump for not being able to bring the war in Iran to an end. In an X post, former President Joe Biden's son wrote, "I am officially nominating Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for the Nobel Peace Prize. No President in History has ended the same war so many times." United States and Tehran have reached a ceasefire a few times and finally signed the MoU on June 17, 2026. However, despite the ceasefire, drone and missile strikes targeted commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz. On June 26, a Singapore-flagged commercial ship was hit by an explosive drone, damaging the upper deck. A day later, a Panama-flagged tanker came under projectile attack.

President Trump ordered the US military to retaliate with airstrikes on targets inside Iran. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) targeted several coastal locations, including Iranian missile storage facilities, drone launch sites and coastal radar networks. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)said the US was in breach of the newly signed MoU and launched massive counter-attacks.

Biden demands Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

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Biden mocked Trump for demanding the Nobel Peace Prize multiple times, claiming that he had successfully settled or prevented "eight major wars", saving millions of lives. "They don't think eight wars are enough, even though nobody has ever done one... In theory, you should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stopped," Trump said months ago.

Biden wrote in his post, "Our Dear Leader has ended the war with Iran at least 38 times by CNN’s count. No President has ever done this before. And he is nowhere near finished ending it."

He called on the Nobel Prize committee to take note of Trump's achievement. "It’s a record worthy of the Nobel committee’s recognition. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

His post garnered mixed reactions, with some joining in the mockery, while others took a shot back at Hunter. "It was 100 wars Hunter …geez get your facts straight," a user wrote, sharing the screenshot of a Truth Social post by Trump in which he declared "some say I have stopped over 100 wars."

People call Biden ‘crackhead’, others say he makes a valid point

People started attacking Hunter Binder in the comments, calling him a "crackhead" and recalling the time when a bag of coke was found in the White House. They called him out for his personal life, with one writing, "You're one of the most disgraceful individuals to ever enter public life."

Meanwhile, others admitted that Hunter may have been in the wrong in several other things, but he makes a valid point in this case. "Ok he actually says something good weather or not you believe him," a user wrote. Another said, "Not a big fan of mister Hunter Biden here, but this is pretty funny I have to admit."