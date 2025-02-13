The United States will be sending a second batch of deportees to India, who entered the country through “donkey routes” or other illegal means, according to reports. This comes amid Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first US visit after President Donald Trump started his second term in office.

The second plane will carry about 170-180 illegal immigrants from India, The Tribune reported, citing sources. Although an official confirmation is awaited from the Indian officials, the flight carrying deportees may land this week.

Earlier this month, on February 5, a US military aircraft carrying over 100 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar.

The US military plane C-17 took off from San Antonio, Texas carrying 104 illegal immigrants belonging to Punjab and neighbouring states, marking the first deportation to India under the presidency of Trump.