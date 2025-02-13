Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the Blair House in the US capital.

PM Modi and Ramaswamy held a bilateral meeting on Thursday (Feb 13).

This comes after the Indian PM met with US NSA Michael Waltz and billionaire Elon Musk.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump later in the day. Key topics like tariffs, US-India defence deals, and immigration issues are on the agenda of PM Modi.

PM Modi called Waltz a "great friend of India', adding that there is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more.

He further stressed that defence, technology, and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and they both had a wonderful discussion around these issues.

The meeting with Waltz was the first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

PM Modi, after meeting Elon Musk, took to X, saying that the two discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation.

"I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance," PM Modi said.

Musk, who heads the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrived at Blair House with his three young kids, who could be seen sitting with the two while they engaged in talks.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met the newly elected director of National intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, after landing in Washington, DC, on Thursday. He posted on X that he discussed India-US friendship with her and also congratulated her for becoming Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

