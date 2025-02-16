Nepal Foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba has termed ties with India 'very good', with focus on development of hydropower projects. The comments come in the backdrop of her bilateral meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, Oman. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Deuba said, 'We have always been able to have very fruitful dialogues, we have talked with each other and resolved lot of issues. I am very happy our relationship is on a good footing and will continue new heights'.

Asked about India, China signing BRI agreement, she said,'BRI is just document of understanding between Nepal, China about the development work we will be undertaking. It has references to that.... Nepal is very clear about the fact, that it is not in the position to take any expensive loans from any country or institutions. Chinese govt is very clear about that'.

In December 2024, Nepal and China signed a framework agreement to advance cooperation under the BRI during PM Oli's Beijing visit.

Sidhant Sibal: How was the bilateral meeting?

Arzu Rana Deuba: We had a very good meeting, we touched on many issues, including our border areas, looking at border pillars, development of hydropower sector in Nepal & we talked about trade and commerce issue particularly the BIS, Indian standard that Nepalese product will have to follow. We touched on these 3 issues.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India, Nepal issues? Any irritants in the relationship?

Arzu Rana Deuba: I don't think so, we always had very good relationship with India. We have developed very deep understanding of each other, our views about each other. So I don't think any irritants. Of course, some time, we have little hiccups, any neighbors would have that. We have always been able to have very fruitful dialogues, we have talked with each other and resolved lot of issues. I am very happy our relationship is on a good footing and will continue new heights.

Sidhant Sibal: Hiccups is the BRI between Nepal and China? Or a major irritant

Arzu Rana Deuba: I don't think it was even that. The BRI as it is being perceived is not really a strategic alliance that Nepal has entered with China. Nepal is non-aligned nation and doesn't enters into strategic alliances with any country in the world. BRI is just document of understanding between Nepal, China about the development work we will be undertaking. It has references to that. We had entered the into BRI in 2017, it is just formalization and laying out how the process will forward. Nepal is very clear about the fact, that it is not in the position to take any expensive loans from any country or institutions. Chinese govt is very clear about that.

Sidhant Sibal: Nepal PM Oli visited China in his first foreign visit, when is he expected to visit India.

Arzu Rana Deuba: We also waiting for our invitation. Whenever our PM is invited to India, more than happy to come to India.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can give us update on development projects India is undertaking in Nepal and power cooperation?

Arzu Rana Deuba: I would like to report, lot of progress recently. Our power minister was in India with his team, and your minister will visit Nepal very soon. We have new understanding and new transmission line, some of our larger projects will be signed soon. Very hopeful on the progress.

Sidhant Sibal: Plans to visit Kumbh Mela?

Arzu Rana Deuba: everybody in my family have gone, my husband is going soon, unfortunately my job keeps me away from going to pilgrimage. Let's see, may be in near future, I hope to go. My husband plan to go soon.