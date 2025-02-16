The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to finalise its Chief Ministerial pick for Delhi in a legislative party meeting at Delhi BJP State Office on Monday (Feb 17) at 3 pm. Led by BJP National President JP Nadda, the meeting will see the participation of all BJP MLAs and Delhi’s seven MPs. The chosen leader will then meet the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to stake claim to form the government.

Delhi CM's swearing-in ceremony may take place at the Ramlila ground on February 18: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

Ramlila ground likely venue for oath ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony may take place on February 18 at Ramlila Ground, according to ANI sources.

Key contenders for the CM post

With BJP’s decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, several leaders are being considered for the top post. Among the frontrunners is Parvesh Verma, who handed a shocking defeat to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Other names in the race include MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra, and senior party leaders Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Vijender Gupta. The final decision is expected to be made by the BJP’s parliamentary board.

BJP’s landslide victory ends AAP’s decade-long rule

The February 8 election results marked a major political shift in Delhi, with BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ruled for a decade, suffered a major blow, with several key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj, losing their seats. As the BJP prepares to name its new Chief Minister, anticipation is high over who will lead Delhi’s next government.

(With inputs from agencies)