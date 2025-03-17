New Delhi expressed its concerns about anti-India activities linked to Khalistani elements during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

In a special briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said, "About Khalistan, this was an issue that came up... We do alert our friends to the activities of anti-India elements in their countries and their abuse of freedom of speech and other democratic freedoms to glorify terrorism and to threaten attacks against our diplomats, our parliament or our events in India. So these were also conveyed. The government of New Zealand has been receptive and has taken our concerns on board in the past as well."

— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

India has consistently spoken out against separatist movements operating from foreign soil.

The meeting with the New Zealand prime minister comes as India is pushing its international partners to take more robust action against individuals and groups involved in extremist activities.

New Zealand previously acknowledged India's concerns regarding separatist movements and extremist activities. New Delhi anticipates continued collaboration and cooperation from Wellington in addressing these shared security threats.

India and New Zealand vow stronger cooperation in fight against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and tackling global challenges during their meeting in New Delhi.

— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/TNUoaUXLmz — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

In a joint statement, PM Modi emphasised the need for a united stance against terrorism, referencing the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai's 26/11 tragedy. He stressed that terrorism is unacceptable in all forms and underscored the importance of taking strict action against terror perpetrators and separatist elements.

— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

"We have the same opinion on terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack on Christ Church on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We will work together against terrorist, separatist and extremist elements. We have shared our concern regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand. We are sure we will keep getting the New Zealand government's assistance against these illegal activities," he stated.

