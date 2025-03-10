Security forces arrested at least 12 militants belonging to different proscribed outfits in Manipur in the last two days, police said on Monday.

Three active cadres of the banned United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were held from Langol Type-II area in Imphal West, along with a member of the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Tengnoupal district along the India-Myanmar border on Saturday, they said.

On Sunday, police arrested a woman cadre of the outlawed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur from Imphal East district.

Five members of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak PREPAK (Pro) were also apprehended in two separate operations at Khongman Nandeibam Leikai in Imphal East district and Heinoupok in Imphal West district on Sunday, police said.

Two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from Lamphel and Samurou in Imphal West district, they added.

