At least one protester was killed, and over 40 others, including women and policemen, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday (Mar 8), news agency PTI reported.

Advertisment

This happened after clashes in the northeast Indian state between demonstrators and security forces in the Kuki-dominated district in the aftermath of police firing tear gas to disperse them. The demonstrators opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive, which allowed free movement across the state.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Lalgouthang Singsit. During the clashes at Keithelmanbi, the 30-year-old received bullet injuries and died on the way to hospital.

Also read: Argentina port city 'destroyed' by massive rainstorm, 13 dead

Advertisment

Police said demonstrators clashed with security personnel and pelted stones, leading to injuries.

The situation worsened when protesters set fire to private vehicles. They also attempted to stop a state transport bus travelling from Imphal to Senapati district, police said.

At least 16 protesters sustained different types of injuries during the clashes with security officials at Gamgiphai, Motbung and Keithelmanbi, police said. Police said that they have been admitted to the nearby public health centre for treatment.

Advertisment

Protesters also blocked NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and burned tyres to obstruct the movement of government vehicles.

At Sekmai, the march of around 10 vehicles was halted by security forces before it could reach Kangpokpi district. "We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government," a policeman said, adding that they had been told to stop the march as they did not have permission.

Also read: Britain, France, Germany, Italy back Arab counterproposal to Trump's Gaza takeover plan

Amit Shah's recent directive

Recently, Shah chaired a high-level review meeting on the security situation of Manipur in New Delhi and said that the government remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and providing all necessary assistance.

The Indian home minister had also instructed free movement to be ensured for people on all roads in Manipur from March 8, 2025, asking security officials to take strict action against anyone attempting to create obstructions.

Shah had also directed that the fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's international border be completed as soon as possible. He said that the entire network involved in the drug trade should be dismantled in order to make Manipur drug-free.

Also read: Trump’s Scottish golf resort vandalised with ‘Gaza is not for sale’ message

Manipur violence

Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes first erupted in May 2023. The clashes have occurred over a number of issues that both sides have against the other. But the major issue turned out to be a move to give Meiteis Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)