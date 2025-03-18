Taylor Swift dominated the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards which took place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Monday (March 17). Swift not only led this year’s nominees but also swept the socially voted award titles.

Apart from Swift, Morgan Wallen got 10 nods. Artists like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Tate McRae, SZA, Muni Long, Usher, Chris Brown and others also earned awards on Monday night.

LL Cool J took on the hosting duties once again. The “Mama Said Knock You Out” singer previously hosted and performed at the 2022 edition of the ceremony. This year’s performers’ list also included Bad Bunny, Gracie Abrams, Nelly, Billie Eilish, Muni Long and Kenny Chesney.

Here are the full list of winners of the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Song of the Year: “Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone

Pop Song of the Year: “Espresso” - Sabrina Carpenter

Album of the Year: “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” - Billie Eilish

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Pop Artist of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter

Pop Album of the Year: “The Tortured Poets Department” - Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: “Die With a Smile” - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best New Artist (Pop): Teddy Swims

Country Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll

Country Song of the Year: “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone - Morgan Wallen

Country Album of the Year: “F-1 Trillion” - Post Malone

Best New Artist (Country): Shaboozey

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: GloRilla

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: “We Don't Trust You” - Future & Metro Boomin

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): BossMan Dlow

R&B Song of the Year: “Made For Me” - Muni Long

R&B Artist of the Year: SZA

R&B Album of the Year: “Coming Home” - Usher

World Artist of the Year: Tyla

Best New Artist (R&B): 4Batz

Alternative Song of the Year: “Too Sweet” - Hozier

Alternative Album of the Year: “Clancy” - twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year: Green Day

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock): Fontaines DC

Rock Song of the Year: “A Symptom of Being Human” - Shinedown

Rock Album of the Year: “From Zero” - Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year: Shinedown

Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta

Dance Album of the Year: “brat” - Charli xcx

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year: “Perro Negro” - Bad Bunny ft FEID

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year: FEID

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban): Kapo

Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year: “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” - Shakira

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “Alch Si” - Grupo Frontera and Carin Leon

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: “Exodo” by Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican): Xavi

Producer of the Year: Julian Bunetta

Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen

K-pop Artist of the Year: ATEEZ

K-pop Song of the Year: “Who” - Jimin

K-pop Album of the Year: “Ate” - Stray Kids

Best New K-pop Artist: ILLIT

Favourite Soundtrack *Socially voted category: Wicked

Favourite Broadway Debut *Socially voted: Rachel Zegler for Romeo + Juliet

Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge: *Socially voted: “GGUM” - Yeonjun (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

Favourite Surprise Guest: *Socially voted: Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

Favourite Tour Tradition *Socially voted: Taylor Swift - Surprise songs

Best Lyrics *Socially voted: “Fortnight” - Taylor Swift ft Post Malone

Best Music Video *Socially voted: “Fortnight” - Taylor Swift ft Post Malone

Favourite Tour Style *Socially voted: Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour

Favourite Tour Photographer *Socially voted: Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Favourite On Screen *Socially voted: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)

Special Honours

Icon Award: Mariah Carey

Innovator Award: Lady Gaga

Tour of the Century: Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Label of the Year: Republic Records

Landmark Award: Nelly

Breakthrough Award: Gracie Abrams

