Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to give a couple goals! The ''Lover'' singer had an incredible year and to celebrate her big achievement, her lover Travis organised a special party, celebrating his girlfriend Swift's birthday and the success of Eras Tour.

Days before her 35th birthday on Dec 13, Swift wrapped up her 21-month record-breaking Eras tour and both the big occasions were celebrated in a big party that was planned by none other than a Chiefs player.

To celebrate Taylor, a huge giant birthday party was thrown that was attended by the singer and her boyfriend's close friends.

Swift's close friend Ashley Avignone also attended the party and shared a few photos on her Instagram handle. In the caption of the post, Avignone wrote, ''When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included ?''

Meanwhile, Ashley deserved a prize for her dress as she wrapped a replica of a reptile around her neck, giving an ode to the Reputation era.

For the party, Taylor wore a black Balmain mini-dress with a plunging neckline and heels. Whereas, Kelce wore a black tux, which was a nod to the time when he joined the singer on stage.

For the eras party, guests were requested to wear Eras-tour clothes.

The carousel of the photos showed candid and fun moments from the party. One picture is of Travis, who is putting a black cap on his girlfriend's head. The other photo showed a glimpse of an Eras Tour-themed party from things like a replica of a cleaning cart to partygoers dressed in velvet green capes that the singer wore in her Evermore song "Willow."

Taylor Swift with friends at her ‘Eras Tour’ themed birthday party! pic.twitter.com/wlYZeBKroW — Taylor Swift Web (@tayswiftdotcom) December 19, 2024 ×

The other guests who were present at the party were Kelce's close friend Patrick Mahomes, who was twinning with his close pal in a black tuxedo. Meanwhile, his wife, Brittany Mahomes wore a silver fringe dress with cowboy boots. She has shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram.