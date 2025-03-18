Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is a super proud dad. His daughter Aashi Tripathi with wife Mridula has stepped into the spotlight with her music video titled "Rang Daaro". It comes at a time when everyone in India is still getting over the fun of Holi festivals.

The song, "Rang Daaro" is sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, with composition by Abhinav R Kaushik. It is a very soft song which has a very romantic melody and beautifully captures the essence of love and art.

Does Aashi aspire to be an actor?

Aashi Tripathi is currency pursuing her studies at a Mumbai-based college. She aspires to follow in her father’s footsteps and wants to become an actor. Aashi harbors aspirations of becoming an actor, following in the footsteps of her father.

In the song, Aashi can be seen in a painter’s muse-like role. The video is released by Jar Pictures.

Watch the song here:

Reflecting on his daughter’s debut, Pankaj Tripathi shared, "Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her."

Adding to that, Mridula Tripathi expressed, "When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry."

The music video "Rang Daaro" is now available on social media and all audio streaming platforms.