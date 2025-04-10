Actor Mickey Rourke, who recently entered ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother, has been formally warned after making “offensive and unacceptable” remarks toward 21-year-old internet personality JoJo Siwa.

Rourke’s remarks spark backlash

Siwa accused Rourke of being “homophobic” following a comment where he said he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick.” His remarks about her sexuality prompted Big Brother producers to intervene, warning Rourke that further behaviour of this kind could result in his removal from the house. He later apologised for his actions.

ITV releases transcript

According to a transcript released by ITV, Rourke initiated the conversation by asking Siwa if she liked boys or girls. She replied: “Girls. My partner is non-binary.” Rourke responded: “If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay any more.” Siwa replied: “I can guarantee I'll still be gay, and I'll still be in a very happy relationship.”

He then made the controversial comment about voting her out. Referring to an earlier discussion about the smoking area, he said: “I need a fag,” before gesturing toward Siwa and adding: “I'm not talking to you.” Former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes corrected him, prompting Rourke to clarify: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

Rourke apologises after formal warning

Following the incident, Rourke was summoned to the diary room and given a formal warning. He apologised, saying: “I apologise. I don't have dishonourable intentions – I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so serious. I didn't mean in it any bad intentions, and if I did, sorry.”

After returning to the house, Hughes informed Rourke that Siwa had been “very upset earlier.” Siwa told Rourke, “Not an acceptable word.” Rourke replied: “I want to apologise. I've got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don't mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn't, I wouldn't say it to you.” Siwa responded, “I appreciate your apology.”

