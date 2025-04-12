actor also posted a few pictures from Nick Jonas’s performance in his new Broadway play, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of himself with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during his visit to New York. TheThe Last Five Years.

A starry night in New York

They were joined by Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, and Jonas’s co-star Adrienne Warren. Hrithik is currently on a U.S. tour celebrating 25 years in Bollywood and spoke about watching the play and catching up with Priyanka and Nick at a recent fan meet-and-greet.

“Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing in it. It's called The Last Five Years, in case you haven't seen it. We were chatting, and he actually told me that he is from New Jersey,” said the actor.

Priyanka’s return to the Krrish franchise

This meeting also led to confirmed reports that Priyanka Chopra will be part of the upcoming Krrish 4. The film will mark Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut, taking over the reins of the beloved superhero franchise from his father, Rakesh Roshan.

The Krrish franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya and has grossed ₹605 crores ($70 million) worldwide across its three entries. It continues to be India’s most successful superhero saga.

