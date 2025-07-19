/Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025: K-dramas When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Trauma Code takes takes top honours

The Blue Dragon Series Awards are an annual awards ceremony that gives accolades for excellence in streaming television and OTT in South Korea. This year's award ceremony took place on July 18, KST, at the Paradise Resort in Incheon, South Korea, which was organized by Sports Chosun. This year's nominees were chosen from the works released between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

Let's check out the complete list of winners:

Top Honours

Grand Prize (Daesang): When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Drama: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best Actor: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Popularity Award: Park Bo Gum, IU, Lee Jun Hyun, Hyeri

Drama Category

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Swang Koo (Karma)

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Best New Actress: Kim Min Ha (Way Back Love)

Variety & Entertainment Winners

Best Variety Show: Culinary Class Wars

Best Male Entertainer: Kian 84 (Kian's Bizarre B&B)

Best Female Entertainers

Lee Soo Ji: SNL Korea 6 & 7

Ji Ye Eun: Kian's Bizzaer B & B

Best New Male Entertainer: Moon Sang Hoon (The Blank Menu For You)

Best New Female Entertainer: Miami- Kian is CEO

For the unversed, When Life Gives You Tangerines had led the night with six nominations, followed closely by The Trauma Code with five nominations.

All about Blue Dragon Series Awards

The Blue Dragon Series Awards considers only original dramas and variety shows produced and invested in by streaming services offered in Korea, including Netflix, Disney+, seezn, Apple TV+, WATCHA, wavve, Kakao TV, Coupang Play, and TVING.