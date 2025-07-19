/Tyler, the Creator announces new album Don’t Tap the Glass, here’s all you need to know

After weeks of teasing his fans, Tyler, the Creator has announced that his new album Don’t Tap the Glass will be released worldwide on Monday, 21 July. This will be his ninth album, following 2024’s Chromakopia, which debuted at number one in nine countries. Tyler, who is currently on his Chromakopia: The World Tour, shouted the name of the new album while performing on stage in Brooklyn. After completing the North American leg of the tour, it will head to Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and conclude in the Philippines with two shows on 20 and 21 September.

Merch drop sends fans into a frenzy

Moments after the announcement, Tyler’s website Golf Wang was filled with merchandise from T-shirts to custom vinyl editions, all bearing the new album’s name. The tracklist and collaborations on Don’t Tap the Glass remain a mystery, but fans are expecting songs featuring Kendrick Lamar and Doechii.

Chromakopia Tour goes strong

Tyler, the Creator is widely considered one of the most influential figures in alternative hip-hop of the 2010s, and no doubt, fans can expect something special with Don’t Tap the Glass. He made his debut with the self-released 2009 album Bastard.

The ongoing Chromakopia: The World Tour has been performing in sold-out venues. Chromakopia featured collaborations with Daniel Caesar, Doechii, GloRilla, LaToiya Williams, Lil Wayne, Lola Young, Santigold, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, and Teezo Touchdown. Several songs from the album charted on Billboard’s Top 100, with Noid and St. Chroma becoming breakout hits.

Will Don't Tap the Glass be added to the setlist?

Tyler also released the music video for Noid during the tour. The video starred The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri as a star-struck fan who rushes the stage and hugs the artist. While it is not known if the songs from the new album will be added to the tour setlist after the album’s release, considering the artist has done so in the past, the chances are very likely.