/France protests: 'Block everything' movement escalates as public fury over austerity grows; over 200 arrested. Here's all you to need to know

France was rocked by widespread unrest on Wednesday (September 10) as thousands took to the streets to express growing discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and recently proposed austerity policies. Demonstrators blocked roads, clashed with law enforcement, and set fires in Paris and other major cities, leading to over 200 arrests in the first day of what activists are calling the “Block Everything” movement.

Despite a massive deployment of 80,000 police officers nationwide, protestors managed to set up barricades, ignite trash bins, and bring transport to a near standstill in some regions. In Paris, police fired tear gas to disperse crowds as tensions escalated. In Rennes, a bus was torched, and train services in the southwest were disrupted after a power line was damaged. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the protests, accusing participants of stoking "insurrectionary conditions."

Why is people protesting in France?

The demonstrations followed a wave of political turmoil sparked by Prime Minister François Bayrou’s resignation earlier in the week. Bayrou, who lost a confidence vote in Parliament on Monday (September 8) after unveiling a controversial cost-cutting plan, stepped down just nine months into his tenure. His proposed reforms — including pension freezes and reducing public holidays — drew immediate backlash from unions and the public alike.

President Macron responded swiftly, appointing Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister — his fourth in just 12 months — in a move widely seen as an attempt to stabilise his shaky government. However, critics argued the reshuffle failed to address the underlying issues. Opposition leaders accused Macron of being out of touch. Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the far-left France Unbowed party, claimed only Macron’s resignation would restore public confidence, while Jordan Bardella of the far-right National Rally mocked the president’s decision to “stick with a losing team.”

What is 'Block Everything' movement as it Gains Momentum?

The protest wave is being driven by the decentralized “Bloquons Tout” (Block Everything) movement, which emerged over the summer and gained traction through social media platforms such as TikTok, X, and encrypted chat groups. With no formal leadership structure, the movement has proven difficult to predict — and even harder to contain.

Protest organisers have called for a wide array of actions: strikes, roadblocks, consumer boycotts, and coordinated withdrawals from major banks. The movement’s grassroots energy has drawn comparisons to the Yellow Vest uprising of 2018–2019, which similarly began as a reaction to fuel tax hikes before ballooning into a broader revolt against Macron’s administration. Unions say Bayrou’s departure changes nothing. “His resignation is not a victory; it’s just a step,” said a statement from the Sud-Rail union. “The austerity plan is still very much alive.”

Travel Disruptions and Growing Chaos

Travelers across France faced severe delays and service interruptions. Although national authorities insisted that most metro, tram, and TGV services were running, local disruptions were widespread. The RER B line — which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle Airport — was temporarily down, forcing travelers to find alternative routes. Airline unions staged walkouts, and the civil aviation authority issued travel advisories for airports in Marseille, Nice, Bastia, and Ajaccio, warning of possible cancellations and delays. Though Paris’s public transit system, run by RATP, claimed “normal operations,” unexpected blockades by demonstrators caused delays in several areas. Eurostar maintained its cross-Channel services but urged passengers to plan for extra travel time.

Macron Faces Mounting Pressure Amid Fiscal Crisis