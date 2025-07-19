This Tamil film is available on both OTT and in theatres. Find out how

All South Indian cinema lovers, here's a new release you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home or in theatres. But there's a catch. DNA, the Tamil film starring actors Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan, has been released on OTT. Interestingly, the digital release comes just a day after the Telugu version of the film, titled My Baby, was released on July 18. The Tamil thriller was originally released in Tamil Nadu on June 20.

Where can you watch DNA online?

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, the movie is now streaming on Jio Hotstar from July 19. The thriller was released theatrically on June 20, 2025, in Tamil Nadu.



Hours after the Telugu release, DNA was released on Jio Hotstar on July 19, 2025, in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The OTT release might affect the box office of the Telugu version.



The announcement post reads,''Some puzzles break the mind 🧩 Some truths break the heart 💔▶️ https://hotstar.com/in/movies/dna/1271434178 #DNA Now Streaming on JioHotstar.''

DNA will now stream on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

What is DNA about?

The movie, which received a decent box office response, revolves around a couple, Anand and Divya, who each face personal struggles. Anand is devastated after the death of his girlfriend and is grappling with the loss. Divya, on the other hand, is struggling to find a suitable partner. Eventually, the two get married and build a happy life together. However, their world turns upside down after the birth of their baby, when Divya begins to believe that her baby was switched at birth. While no one believes her, her husband sets out on a mission to uncover the truth.