/SS Rajamouli booked? Police receive complaint over remarks on Lord Hanuman at Varanasi launch

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Regarded as one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, fans went crazy after its title release. But the filmmaker has landed in a controversy after the Rashtriya Vanara Sena filed a complaint against him at the Saroornagar Police Station in Hyderabad. They have alleged that Rajamouli made derogatory remarks about Lord Hanuman during the GlobeTrotter event.

What's the complaint?

As per the organisation, the filmmaker's comments at the promotional event held on November 15 at Ramoji Film City have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. As per an ANI report, the police official said, "Yesterday, we received a complaint from the Vanara Sena alleging that filmmaker SS Rajamouli hurt Hindu sentiments by saying, ‘I don’t believe in God Hanuman,’ at the Varanasi movie teaser launch. So far, we have not registered a case.”

The report further said that they are currently examining the matter.

SS Rajamouli's comment at the event

The incident happened at the GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad, when the team faced repeated technical glitches that prevented the teaser from being played. Rajamouli, while addressing thousands of fans, many of whom had travelled from other countries, said how his father, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, had earlier prayed to Lord Hanuman for the film.

"My father said Hanuman would guide us," Rajamouli reportedly said. "But when things kept going wrong, I asked myself, Is this how He helps me? I don’t have a lot of faith in God." He also added, "If my father’s Hanuman saved us once, let’s see if my wife’s Hanuman can do it again."

While some netizens sympathised with Rajamouli’s frustration, others are unhappy with the tone of his remarks. The Vanara Sena wants strict action to be taken against him to prevent “similar comments” in the future.

Problem with the film's title

The film is also facing another problem. Reportedly, director CH Subba Reddy has objected to Rajamouli's team for using the title Varanasi. He alleged that he had already registered the title months earlier with the Film Chamber under his banner, Rama Bramha Hanuma Creations.

It is said that he has also filed a complaint with the chamber.

About Varanasi