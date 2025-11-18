Vikram Bhatt responds to ₹30-crore fraud allegations; here’s why an FIR was filed in Udaipur



Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has landed in legal trouble for a ₹30-crore fraud case in Udaipur. Dr. Ajay Murdia, an IVF specialist and Indira IVF founder, lodged an FIR at Bhupalpura police station, accusing the director and seven other people of duping him under the pretext of producing films, which also included a biopic on his late wife.

What are the allegations?

Reportedly, in the FIR, Dr. Murdia alleges that Bhatt and his team persuaded him to invest around ₹30 crore for the production of four films and documentaries, including a high-budget biopic on his late wife Indira. He further added that he was promised profits of up to ₹200 crore once the projects were released.

The complaint was filed against eight accused, including Vikram Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt, and associates Dinesh Kataria and Mehboob Ansari. The complainant informed police that after signing contracts and giving funds in multiple instalments, the films were either never made or were completed without proper credit. He also alleged that after the money was paid, his team stopped responding to his calls and messages.

About the police investigation

According to ANI, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal confirmed the registration of the FIR, "An FIR has been filed in which the complainant has alleged that in the memory of his late wife, he had an agreement with Vikram Bhatt's company for the production of some movies and documentaries. The complainant paid an amount to Vikram Bhatt's company, and a contract was signed to produce four movies. The production house failed to produce the movies as per the contract, and the two movies that were made were not rightfully attributed. The production of the movie, which had the highest budget, was never started. Investigation is going on, and action will be taken appropriately."

After the complaint, police are now going through bank transactions and getting ready to issue notices to all those accused for questioning.

Vikram Bhatt responds to the accusations

Talking about the FIR to ANI, Vikram said, "I read the entire FIR. Now, to be honest, I feel that the Rajasthan Police is being misled…I have neither a letter, nor a notice, nor anything. And they say that out of greed for ₹200 crores, I made a scam of ₹30 crores. If they have told this to the police, then surely they must have some documents, some paperwork. Otherwise, the police don't do such things. So, if that is the case, then it is forged. It cannot be."

He further added, “Now, if I have made you a fool, then why are you making a third film with me…But the thing is that they did not pay my workers. And all this I am telling you, I have it in emails, I have it in contracts.”

About their collaboration