/Birthday special: Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee on working with Abir Chatterjee: 'He understands our vision'

On the occasion of Abir Chatterjee’s birthday, it’s the perfect moment to celebrate one of the strongest and most reliable creative partnerships in Bengali cinema, the electrifying collaboration between Abir Chatterjee and the visionary director-producer duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

Together, they’ve delivered films that resonate across Bengal and beyond, films that blend emotion, entertainment, and cultural authenticity with cinematic finesse.

Their journey began with Monojder Odbhut Bari, where Abir stepped into a whimsical world crafted with warmth and imagination, setting the tone for a partnership rooted in trust and creative adventure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Abir Chatterjee’s birthday Photograph: (X)

The collaboration deepened with Fatafati, a film directed by Aritra Mukherjee that carried a socially powerful message while allowing Abir to showcase his natural empathy and subtlety as a performer.

But it was with Raktabeej and its blockbuster sequel Raktabeej 2 that the trio proved just how explosive their synergy could be. Abir’s sharp intensity and grounded screen presence elevated the film’s high-stakes storytelling, earning widespread praise and setting new benchmarks at the box office.

Their streak continued with Bohurupi, a film that reaffirmed why this combination works so brilliantly, Nandita and Shiboprasad’s ability to tap into human emotions and Abir’s instinctive ability to bring depth, dignity, and charm to every frame. Bohurupi not only became one of the year’s biggest hits but also cemented this trio as a force shaping the future of contemporary Bengali cinema.

Speaking about their creative synergy, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared, "Working with Abir feels effortless because he brings sincerity, intelligence, and emotional honesty to every character. He understands our vision, and we understand his strengths and that’s why our collaborations always feel special. Abir is one of those rare actors who elevates a story simply by being part of it. Wishing him a fabulous birthday and many more fruitful collaborations!"