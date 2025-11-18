/Dhanush's manager allegedly accused of casting couch attempt; actress Manya Anand says, 'You will not comply...'

Actor Dhanush has landed in a controversy after television actress Manya Anand accused that a man claiming to be the Raanjhanaa actor's manager allegedly attempted to exploit her through the casting couch arrangement. Reportedly, the accusations were made against a man named Sreyas during a candid interview with Cineulagam.

Manya Anand's allegations

Opening about the experience, Manya said that Sreyas first reached out to her regarding a new film project connected to Dhanush. Reportedly, he told the actress that “There is commitment (adjustment),” implying that she must agree to conditions beyond a professional engagement.

Shocked by the statement, she questioned him, “What commitment? Why should I give commitment?” She further alleged that despite rejecting the offer, the man continuously pursued her. She added, "You will not comply even if it’s Dhanush sir?"

The TV actor revealed that the repeated messages made her extremely uncomfortable, and allegedly, Sreyas also sent her the location of Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, and forwarded a script too. However, Manya reportedly refused to read that as she wanted no involvement with the project.

Other similar incidents

As per the actress, this is not the first time a person claiming to be a manager from Dhanush’s team has contacted her. Earlier, another man with similar offers came, suggesting such “adjustment” requests. She also said that a co-star later told her that such messages could have been shared without Dhanush’s knowledge. As the incident gained attention online, fans have recalled that Dhanush’s manager had previously issued a public warning stating, “Some people are using my name to commit fraud.” Though no official statement has been issued by Dhanush's team.

Talking about the broader issue with Cineulagam, Manya said, "We’re artists. You take work from us but don’t expect something else in return. If we comply with your demands, then we’d be named something else. It’d be better if people recognised this pattern and sorted it out."

She also talked and urged people to address about young women often facing such unethical propositions while navigating opportunities in Tamil cinema.

Who is Manya Anand?

She is known for her role in the Tamil television serial Vanathai Pola. In recent years, Manya has also used her platform to talk about misconduct happening in the entertainment industry.