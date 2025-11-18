LOGIN
Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: From Aarya to Main Hoon Na- 5 must-watch performances of the actress on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 16:00 IST

Sushmita Sen has consistently delivered groundbreaking performances in all her projects, whether playing a beautiful chemistry teacher or a strong and courageous transgender. Take a look at her best performances. 

Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen!
(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen!

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. Over the years, the actress has earned a huge loyal fan base with her performances, her charm and intellect. From playing a glamorous teacher in Main Hoon Na to a widow seeking revenge in Aarya, and a courageous transgender in Taali, Sen has enhanced her legacy through her unforgettable work. Here, take a look at her best works that are definitely worth watching.

Aarya
(Photograph: X)

Aarya

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Highly appraised show features Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen. Sen plays a devoted wife and mother, hustling and struggling after her husband is killed. Embarking on a journey of revenge to protect her kids, while investigating her husband's involvement in an illegal drug business, which puts the whole family in danger.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
(Photograph: X)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Sen plays Naina along with Salman Khan as Sameer, Katrina Kaif as Sonia. Sen portrays a psychic who helps Sameer, played by Salman Khan, who lies to his girlfriend Sonia, played by Katrina Kaif, about being married. The dramatic turn comes when Sameer gets entangled in a web of lies.

Main Hoon Na
(Photograph: X)

Main Hoon Na

Where to watch: Netflix

Sushmita Sen plays Miss Chandni Chopra, a glamorous chemistry teacher. She eventually becomes the love interest of Major Ram Prasad, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and his half-brother, Lakshman, played by Zayed Khan.

Biwi No. 1
(Photograph: X)

Biwi No. 1

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The actress plays Rupali Walia, a young model who becomes the beloved of a married man named Prem, played by Salman Khan. The synopsis takes an impressive twist when Prem's wife, Pooja, played by Karishma Kapoor, learns about the marital affair and plots revenge on him.

Taali
(Photograph: Instagram)

Taali

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Sushmita Sen plays the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a real-life transgender activist. She advocates for the rights and recognition of the transgender community. Sen's performance is one of her best, portraying a strong and courageous character.

