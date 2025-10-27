Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Parineeti Chopra's latest social media post perfectly describes new mothers and their mental state

Parineeti Chopra's latest social media post perfectly describes new mothers and their mental state

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Oct 27, 2025, 13:17 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 13:17 IST
Parineeti Chopra's latest social media post perfectly describes new mothers and their mental state

Parineeti Chopra flaunts her motherhood journey in Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Parineeti Chopra is seizing every moment of her new chapter in life as she embarks on the journey of motherhood. The actress recently posted a humorous meme on her Instagram story about the experience of being a mother to a newborn. 

Parineeti Chopra has embraced a new role ever since her baby boy arrived last week. The actress recently posted an amusing meme on her Instagram that perfectly describes her current state.

What did Parineeti Chopra post?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On 19th October, 2025, Parineeti Chopra and her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, became proud parents to a baby boy. Pari took her joyous moment to Instagram on Monday, October 27, while posting a fun meme that features Aamir Khan from the iconic film Andaz Apna Apna, where his character is first seen bursting into laughter, and seconds later, the expression changes to him crying.

The clip has a dubbed voice in the end, Khatam, Tata Bye-Bye (finished, bye bye). The video was titled "Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant anymore."

Trending Stories

Parineeti claimed her as a full-fledged mother now Photograph: (Instagram)

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship

The love story of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began with a coincidental meeting in London at an awards ceremony. The couple, during an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, revealed that they had a casual conversation at the event, which led their way to breakfast, and quickly realised their connection in the moment. The couple got engaged in May 2023 and got married in September 2023. The couple announced the arrival of the child via an Instagram post a day before Diwali. They have not revealed the child's name yet.

About the Author

Vanshika

Vanshika

Vanshika

...Read More

Trending Topics