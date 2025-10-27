/Parineeti Chopra's latest social media post perfectly describes new mothers and their mental state

Parineeti Chopra is seizing every moment of her new chapter in life as she embarks on the journey of motherhood. The actress recently posted a humorous meme on her Instagram story about the experience of being a mother to a newborn.
On 19th October, 2025, Parineeti Chopra and her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, became proud parents to a baby boy. Pari took her joyous moment to Instagram on Monday, October 27, while posting a fun meme that features Aamir Khan from the iconic film Andaz Apna Apna, where his character is first seen bursting into laughter, and seconds later, the expression changes to him crying.
The clip has a dubbed voice in the end, Khatam, Tata Bye-Bye (finished, bye bye). The video was titled "Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant anymore."
The love story of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began with a coincidental meeting in London at an awards ceremony. The couple, during an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, revealed that they had a casual conversation at the event, which led their way to breakfast, and quickly realised their connection in the moment. The couple got engaged in May 2023 and got married in September 2023. The couple announced the arrival of the child via an Instagram post a day before Diwali. They have not revealed the child's name yet.