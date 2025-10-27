/Parineeti Chopra's latest social media post perfectly describes new mothers and their mental state

Parineeti Chopra has embraced a new role ever since her baby boy arrived last week. The actress recently posted an amusing meme on her Instagram that perfectly describes her current state.

What did Parineeti Chopra post?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On 19th October, 2025, Parineeti Chopra and her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, became proud parents to a baby boy. Pari took her joyous moment to Instagram on Monday, October 27, while posting a fun meme that features Aamir Khan from the iconic film Andaz Apna Apna, where his character is first seen bursting into laughter, and seconds later, the expression changes to him crying.

The clip has a dubbed voice in the end, Khatam, Tata Bye-Bye (finished, bye bye). The video was titled "Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant anymore."

Parineeti claimed her as a full-fledged mother now Photograph: (Instagram)

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship