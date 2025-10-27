OTT Releases this week (27 October-2 November, 2025): List of upcoming movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and more

OTT platforms are packed with a diverse variety of movies and web shows, from the popular The Witcher to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. This week is definitely going to be exciting while offering a mix of new releases to binge-watch. You’ve come to the right place, as we’ve curated a list of upcoming movies and web series on OTT that you simply can’t miss!

Hollywood OTT releases this week.

All the digital platforms feature a multitude of new releases from Hollywood movies and web shows. The lineup brings a mix of thrill and drama with exciting storylines and plot twists to entertain the fans who are rooting for some fresh stories to witness.

1) Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers

Cast: Peyton List as Aileen Wuornos, Tobin Bell as Lewis Fell, Lydia Hearst as Jennifer Fell

Genre: Suspense

Release Date: 30th October

Where to watch: Netflix

The documentary revisits the suspenseful story of Aileen Wuornos, who is a serial killer. The plot begins from her childhood abuse to death-row revelations, along with situations that came into her life which helped in shaping her life and crimes, and examines the broader questions surrounding her motivations and the judicial system’s response.

2) Love is Blind: Episode 13- The Reunion

Cast: Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Megan and Jordan and more

Genre: Reality TV and Romance

Release Date: 30th October

Where to watch: Netflix

The reality show revolves around singles who come to try their fate and find a match for themselves, and then continue to fall in love. But the twists turn when they can't see each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction.

3) The Asset

Cast: Clara Dessau, Maria Cordsen, Afshin Firouzi, Nicolas Bro, Soheil Bavi, Arian Kashef, Lara Ly Melic Skovgaard

Genre: Suspense/Thriller

Release Date: 27th October

Where to watch: Netflix

The story centres on an undercover agent, Tea, who alters a criminal empire by befriending the wife of a ruthless troublemaker. She bravely put herself forward in this risky task and got pissed between her mission and a growing desire to help the lady escape from the abusive situation happening to her.

4) IT: Welcome To Derry

Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, Mikkal Karim-Fidler

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Release Date: 26th October

Where to watch: JioHotstar

One of the most anticipated series, which focuses on the earlier time of 1962, in which a couple with their son move to Derry, Maine, and in the meantime, a young boy goes disappears. The twists of the story depict all the bad things happening with their family as soon as they arrive in the town.

5) The Witcher Season 4

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Laurence Fishburne, Sharlto Copley

Genre: Action, adventure and Fantasy drama

Release Date: 30th October

Where to watch: Netflix

The new season will follow the storyline that was left in the finale of the previous season. The storyline follows Liam Hemsworth, who is taking over the role of Geralt. Geralt will form a new fellowship, called the Hansa, to find Ciri, while Yennefer becomes the new leader of Aretuza, and Ciri joins the Rats under a new identity.

6) The Kardashians: Episode 2- She Was Such a Hater

Cast: Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner

Genre: Gossip/Reality TV

Release Date: 30th October

Where to watch: JioHotstar



A highly acclaimed show is airing its second sequel episode, which centres on the two families, Jenner and Kardashians, including Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, telling their stories of love and life in the spotlight, from the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs.

7) M3GAN 2.0

Cast: Ivanna Sakhno, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis

Genre: Horror/Sci-fi

Release Date: 27th October

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video



The movie focuses on M3GAN, who is an AI doll that is being rebuilt to combat a humanoid military robot built using the powerful technology and advanced functions that is attempting an AI takeover.

8) Hedda

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock, Nina Hoss

Genre: Drama/Romance

Release Date: 29th October

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video



The synopsis of the film portrays the life experiences of Hedda, the daughter of a general, who is trapped in a marriage and a house that she does not want to be in.

Latest Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week

Several regional language films are coming on digital platforms, offering a mix of gripping dramas and intense thrillers.

9) Maarigallu

Cast: Praveen Tej, Rangayana Raghu, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Ninaad Hrithsa, Prashanth Siddi, A.S. Suraj, Nidhi Hegde, Raghavi

Genre: Suspense/Thriller

Release Date: 31st October

Where to watch: ZEE5



A Kannada thriller shows a 1990s tale inspired by the lost treasure of Karnataka's Kadamba dynasty. It revolves around their first king, Mayura Sharma, whose legacy intertwines with Maari, a deity who is said to be the protector of the hidden wealth.

10) Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, Dulquer Salmaan, Santhy Balachandran, Naslen K. Gafoor, Mammootty and many more

Genre: Fantasy/Adventure

Release Date: 31st October

Where to watch: JioHotstar

After a major box office success, the film is now set to be released digitally. It is a Malayalam-language superhero film in the fantasy/adventure genre. The story focuses on a woman who unlocks her powerful supernatural abilities while navigating her life. When she witnesses certain evil acts, she must embrace her powers and destiny in a changing world.