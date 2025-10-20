/New OTT releases this week (October 20–26, 2025): Bollywood to Hollywood, full list of latest movies and shows on Netflix, Prime, Zee5 & more

As the festive week unfolds, OTT platforms are rolling out a power-packed lineup of entertainment, from edge-of-the-seat thrillers to rom-coms, mythological dramas, and biopics. Whether you’re looking for the latest Bollywood blockbuster or binge-worthy international series, here’s the complete list of new OTT releases this week (October 20–26, 2025) across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

Bollywood OTT releases this week

Pitch To Get Rich

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A fresh combination of glamour and entrepreneurship, Pitch To Get Rich brings together India’s top fashion visionaries competing for a ₹40 crore investment pool. The star-studded reality show features judges and mentors including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, along with top business tycoons. Expect glitz, grit, and game-changing ideas!

Param Sundari

Where to watch: Prime Video

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this romantic comedy explores love across cultures. When a Delhi-born heir meets a spirited woman running a guesthouse in Kerala, sparks fly, but family expectations and hidden truths threaten their budding romance.

International OTT releases this week

Elevation

Where to watch: Prime Video

Anthony Mackie stars in this gripping post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller set in the Rocky Mountains. As humanity hides above 8,000 feet to escape deadly creatures, one father risks everything to save his son in a suspenseful tale of survival and sacrifice.

Lazarus

Where to watch: Prime Video

The celebrated author makes his TV original debut with this chilling six-episode psychological thriller. Sam Claflin plays forensic psychologist Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father’s death — only to confront ghosts from his past and terrifying secrets that blur the line between memory and madness.

Nobody Wants This Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return in the much-loved rom-com series. This season, the couple navigates love, faith, and family expectations as new characters, played by Seth Rogen and Leighton Meester, stir up more comedic chaos.

A House of Dynamite

Where to watch: Netflix

Kathryn Bigelow’s political thriller features Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jared Harris. The story revolves around a looming missile threat to the US, bringing global leaders to the brink in a race against time, completing Bigelow’s gripping war trilogy after The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

The Apprentice

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Sebastian Stan transforms into a young Donald Trump in this Ali Abbasi-directed biopic. Chronicling Trump’s early rise in New York’s real estate scene under the mentorship of lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the film paints a darkly fascinating portrait of ambition and power.

The Kardashians Season 7

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The famous family returns with emotional reunions and shocking revelations. Kim confronts the trauma of her Paris robbery case, while the rest of the clan deals with family drama, business challenges, and heartwarming moments, all in true Kardashian fashion.

Latest Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases this week

They Call Him OG

Where to watch: Netflix

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan headlines Sujeeth’s high-octane action film alongside Emraan Hashmi. Set in Mumbai’s underworld, OG follows a feared gangster’s return to reclaim his lost empire. The film will stream in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Vijay Antony leads this Tamil political action-thriller as a strategist seeking justice for his mother’s death. With powerful storytelling and emotional depth, this one is a must-watch for fans of socially charged dramas.

Mirage

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this Malayalam psychological crime thriller stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali as investigators chasing a missing man, a journey that spirals into haunting revelations.

Kurukshetra: Part 2

Where to watch: Netflix

The epic war continues in this animated retelling of the Mahabharata. From Abhimanyu’s heroic sacrifice to the climactic duel between Karna and Arjuna, this finale showcases the moral weight of war with stunning visuals and emotional storytelling.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A groundbreaking Indian series made entirely with AI technology, this mythological retelling reimagines the Mahabharata for a new generation, blending advanced visuals with timeless themes of dharma, power, and destiny.

Lokah: Chapter 1

Where to watch: JioHotstar