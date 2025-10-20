/Ibrahim Ali Khan admits he rushed into making his debut in Nadaaniyan, calls it a ‘really bad film’

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has opened up about hisdebut film Nadaaniyan, the criticism around it, the trolling that followed and more in a new interview. Ibrahim, who is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his debut opposite Khushi Kapoor earlier this year. The film was backed by Karan Johar and his debut was highly anticipated. However, post the release of the film, Ibrahim and Khushi were subjected to ruthless trolling online.

Nadaaniyan is really a bad film

In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim opened up about the film, which both critics and the masses panned.

“Not too long ago, they were all waiting for my launch, and after Nadaaniyan, the hype has dropped really badly. They’ve trolled me nonstop. ‘He won’t be able to do it only.’ It’s a massive low… and I constantly feel bad about it. I’m just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film,” said Ibrahim.

While the actor admitted to the flaws of the film, he mentioned that the trolling deeply affected him.

“It was really bad. It became a sort of culture to, ‘Oh, let’s troll that film.’ There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That’s uncalled for, but if I now give a blockbuster in the future, I want the same kind of response. They should go mad after me,” said Ibrahim.

Rushed into making Naadaniyan

Ibrahim admitted that he might have jumped into making an acting debut too quickly at the age of 21–22, while his peers are often launched much later. “Of course, I was working very hard—like I’m still working hard on my speech issue. But in a way, I feel I must have rushed into that movie. I was 21 when I began shooting for it—others around me are doing it at 26, 27, 28—and I now think I could have been more mindful of the scale of what was going to happen,” he said.

Along with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nadaaniyan marked Shauna Gautam’s directorial debut. Ibrahim’s second acting project was Sarzameen, was also helmed by a debutant director – Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani and starred Kajol and Prthviraj along with Ibrahim.

Ibrahim will next be seen in Diler, a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh.

WION's review of Nadaaniyan

In her review, WION's Shomini Sen wrote, “A two-hour bland romance drama, Nadaaniyan makes Gen Z -the film's target audience- look dumb, dumber, dumbest, and its lead characters one-dimensional with zero sense of rationale and practicality.”