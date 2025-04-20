Ibrahim Ali Khan may not have impressed fans with his acting skills in his debut film Nadaaniyan but the young actor still enjoys a huge fan following.

While he’s usually low-key, Ibrahim recently opened up a bit about his bond with his mother, Amrita Singh. Speaking fondly of her, he said, “She pampers me. She praises me. She humbles me. She does everything.” The short yet sweet statement perfectly sums up the warm and grounded relationship the two share.



Ibrahim is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. His elder sister Sara Ali Khan too is an actor in the Hindi film industry.

While his debut film may have tanked, Ibrahim continues to win hearts with his natural charm and calm demeanour.



About Nadaaniyan

Produced by Karan Johar, Nadaaniyan featured Ibrahim along with Khushi Kapoor. Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty and Jugal Hansraj played key roles. In her review of the film, Shomini Sen of WION wrote, " The problem with Nadaaniyan is that just like its title, the makers assume the audience to be foolish to take in the extremely synthetic universe it has created, which focuses on vanity and is woke to just tick boxes." Read the full review here