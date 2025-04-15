A major update has come in the actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. The chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police revealed that the fingerprints collected from the actor's house did not match the accused, Shariful Islam, 30.

On Jan16, Saif was attacked by an intruder, who entered the actor's home with the intention of robbing. Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh were at home when the incident happened.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Last week, Mumbai police filed a 1000-page chargesheet against the accused nabbed in the case. However, it has been revealed that the fingerprint samples collected from the actor's residence on the night of the incident did not match those of the accused, who happens to be a Bangladeshi national.

Nearly 20 samples were collected from the actor's home in Bandra and sent to the State CID's Fingerprint Bureau. Out of these, 19 fingerprints did not match those of the accused.

The fingerprints that play a crucial role in any investigation were lifted from the actor's bedroom, sliding door, cupboard, and bathroom door. Only one fingerprint matched with the accused, and it was collected from the eighth floor of the building. Apart from fingerprint mismatch, the police have found several evidence against the accused.

The 1,000-page-long chargesheet was filed in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in connection with the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. It has been said that the police have also opposed the bail request made by the accused. They have also revealed that the part of a knife, with which the actor was attacked, matched the weapon recovered from the accused.

The chargesheet reportedly also had data from facial recognition tests, forensic lab findings, along with fingerprint records. The police have reportedly highlighted how the accused was illegally sending money to his family in Bangladesh.

Saif Ali Khan attacked

On Jan 16, Khan was attacked in the wee hours during a burglary attempt. Khan was stabbed six times, and he had suffered deep injuries in his neck, left hand, and near his spine. He underwent multiple surgeries at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. However, the actor is fine and is promoting his upcoming movie Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.