/Khushi Kapoor admits going under knife and opens up about cosmetic procedures: 'I am going to live my life the way...'

Late actress Sridevi and veteran producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor is slowly making her name in the showbiz world. She made her debut in the desi adaptation of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, followed by her Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan. With her becoming a prominent face amongst netizens after her performance, Khushi Kapoor has made an honest confession about her appearance and cosmetic procedures as per the industry's expectations.

Khushi Kapoor opens up on undergoing cosmetic surgery

In a TOI report, Khushi Kapoor revealed that she had gone under the knife. She said, "Yes, I have changed my looks. But everyone thinks I have done some 10-20 things on myself. It is not the case. I don't think going under the knife for your looks is such a big deal. For me, it is not okay to be dishonest with people around me about my looks. There are a lot of impressionable youngsters who follow us on the internet. Plus, if we don't do something about our looks, then it is a problem and people will judge you for your looks, and if we do something for ourselves, feeding our insecurities, then also people have a problem".

She further said, "People will say Why did she change herself and did not stick to her original looks. So, you are not going to win either way. I am going to live my life the way I want to. I was not born like this, and all actors groom themselves, and of course, vanity is a large part of our life!".

"I care about my looks, but haven't changed every single thing about my face. I don't want to set unrealistic standards of beauty, and so I became open about the procedures I had done to look like this", Khushi Kapoor concluded.

This is not the first time Khushi Kapoor has admitted to cosmetic procedures. She had earlier made a candid confession on a fan's Instagram page about getting a job done on her face. She admitted to fixing her nose and using lip fillers. When asked about her decision to admit to undergoing cosmetic procedures, Khushi said, “I don’t think it’s such a big deal. People feel they’ll get hate if they admit it, but there’s going to be hate anyway.”

Also Read: Paatal Lok actor Aasif Khan reveals exact cause for his hospitalisation

All about Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial titled The Archies, the desi adaptation of popular comics of the same name. She played the role of Betty Cooper. The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix in 2023.

She then made her big screen debut with Loveyapa alongside Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. A remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today, it was helmed by Advait Chandan. Followed by

Nadaaniyan, which marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.