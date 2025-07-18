/Paatal Lok actor Aasif Khan reveals exact cause for his hospitalisation

Actor Aasif Khan, who rose to fame with his roles in Panchayat and Paatal Lok, was recently hospitalised for certain health issues. Initially, several reports had claimed that the actor had suffered from a heart attack, but now the actor has opened up about the main reason behind his hospitalization after being discharged.

What was the main reason behind Aasif Khan's hospitalization?

According to a TOI report, Aasif Khan said, "So first of all, I want to clarify, it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I'm fit". As per the report, the doctors have advised him to undergo a diet change, avoiding certain food types.

Giving more updates about his health routine, he said, "I have been told to stop eating dal baati, limit my non-veg, and work out more. I don't think it should impact my work. Something or the other happens in everyone's life. People move on".

For the unversed, Aasif Khan had earlier shared a few snips from the hospital after he was reportedly admitted to the hospital, post-experiencing chest pain. He was then rushed to the hospital. Aasif posted: “Realising after watching this for the past 36 hours. Life is short, don’t take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift, and we are blessed.”

All about Aasif Khan

Born and raised in Nimbahera, a small town in Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan, Aasif Khan is best known for his role as Babar in crime thriller web television series Mirzapur and Damaad Ji in web series Panchayat.