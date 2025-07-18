/Haryanvi singer Rahul Faizulpuria firing case: Gurugram Police arrests one suspect from Sonipat

Renowned Haryanvi singer Rahul Faizulpuria, who has also worked in Bollywood, was recently attacked in Gurugram. His car was fired at close range by a few attackers, which left the bystanders shocked, confused, and scared. Now, after investigation, a new lead has come out, ie, the one suspect has been arrested and the main reason behind the firing.

One suspect was arrested in the firing case, and why was Rahul Faizulpuria attacked?

According to reports, Faizulpuria was in his white car when he was attacked from behind. However, he narrowly escaped the firing. As per reports, a youth named Vishal, a resident of Jajal village of Sonipat, has been arrested in connection with this case. Initial investigation has revealed that the accused, along with his associates, had done a recce of Faizulpuria's movement and places of stay.

Reportedly, police say that the accused came to Gurugram several times and stayed in different guest houses and gathered complete information before the incident. Even on the day of firing, he had informed his associates about Faizulpuria's location, after which the attack was carried out. The police are further interrogating the accused and are searching for other accused.

Earlier, a person named Sunil Sardhania took responsibility for this attack on social media. In the viral video and post, he has claimed that Fazilpuria had taken Rs 5 crore from his close friend Deepak Nandal and completely broke contact after becoming a celebrity.

What do we know about Rahul Faizulpuria?

Rahul Faizulpuria is a renowned Haryanvi singer who is also known as Rahul Yadav. He originally hails from Faizulpur village near Gurugram. He gained more prominence after he sang the song Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull for the film Kapoor & Sons starring Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in key roles.