/Veteran Tamil filmmaker Velu Prabhakaran dies at 68 after prolonged illness

One of the most notable directors in Tamil cinema, Velu Prabhakaran, passed away in the early hours of July 18, after he was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Chennai due to his prolonged ill health. As per reports, his health was not improving despite the treatment. Condolences poured in from fans and the film industry, soon after the news spread like wildfire.

What is the exact cause of the death of Vely Prabhkaran? Fans mourn the demise of veteran artist

According to reports, Velu Prabhakaran was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and was treated for his illness. He passed away early this morning. Reportedly, his body will be kept at Valasaravakkam, Chennai, from Saturday evening, July 19, to Sunday afternoon, July 20, for his last rites.

A film director took to X and paid his tribute to Velu Prabhakaran and wrote, "Progressive thinker, Cinematographer, Director, I am saddened by the news of Velu Prabhakaran's passing. My deepest condolences to all those grieving his loss." One user wrote, "Rest in peace, great artist he was". Another user wrote, "Velu Prabhakaran is no more, rest in peace".

All about Velu Prabhakaran

Velu Prabhakaran continued his film career as a cinematographer in 1989. He has directed films like Kadhal Arangam, Asuran, and Adhika Manithan. His films often deal with caste oppression and sexuality. He was not only a director but also an actor, and has acted in films by other directors besides his own. Django, Gangs of Madras, Pizza 3, and Weapon are some of the last films he has acted in. He recently acted in the film Kajaana.

Not only his films, but Velu Prabhakaran himself has been seen as a controversial figure. He was arrested in 2020 for allegedly hurting the sentiments of religion and its followers for making defamatory remarks about the Kanda Sashti Kavasam.