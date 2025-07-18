/XO Kitty season 3 wraps filming, everything you need to know about the plot and cast

Netflix’s XO Kitty Season 3 has officially wrapped filming, and the cast of the series announced the news via a special video to the fans featuring cast members Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, and Anthony Keyvan. The show is a spin-off of the popular Netflix film series To All the Boys, which is based on the novels by Jenny Han. The third season of XO Kitty was officially announced on Valentine’s Day 2025.

XO Kitty became a global sensation with its first two seasons

The first season of XO Kitty made its debut on Netflix in 2023 and quickly became a global hit, having topped the viewership charts in over 50 countries. The second season of the show, which premiered in 2025, was No. 2 on the streaming service with 14.2 million views.

What is XO Kitty about, and what’s next in season 3?

The show stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, who travels to South Korea after getting a scholarship to be closer to her boyfriend. Kitty Song Covey is played by Choi Min-young. However, Kitty soon realises that her love life won't be so simple when she finds herself in a love triangle. The second season of the show left fans wondering whether she would end up choosing Min-Ho or Yuri, and we are sure to get an answer in Season 3.

Speaking about the new season via Instagram, Anna Cathcart wrote: “I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, but I can promise Season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode, not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure... and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

Meet the cast of XO Kitty season 3

Season three of the show adds new faces to its cast: Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim and Christine Hwang. The supporting cast of the show includes Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, Regan Aliyah, Philippe Lee and Audrey Huynh. In Season 3, Valentina Garza has replaced Jessica O'Toole as the showrunner.

The third season of XO Kitty does not have an official release date but is expected to stream in early 2026.